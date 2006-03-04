UBD method to be used for shale layer drilling

TEHRAN (PIN) – For the first time in Iran, under-balanced drilling (UBD) will be used for drilling at shale layer of Kouh Mond heavy crude oil field.

Deputy director of research and development at National Iranian Oil Company told Petroenergy Information Network that drilling at oil well No. 8 of the said field has reached shale layer which absorbs water in the course of time and prevents drilling. Mohammad Tabibi said UBD method will solve drilling problem in the layer and noted that it is for the first time in the country that the technology is used for drilling at shale layer.

The official stated that research and development experts of National Iranian Oil Company, have carried out feasibility studies on under-balanced drilling for well No. 8 of Kouh Mond oil field and it has been proven that the method can be used for the field.

Tabibi stated that the method will greatly reduce risks resulting from well drilling. Under-balanced drilling is one of the most important methods for increasing drilling output in oil and gas wells and for repairing drilled wells, which has solved many problems during recent year.

The method will reduce drilling damages and will prevent geological formations to be hurt.

It also speeds up oil and gas production and greatly enhances speed of drilling.

Other advantages of the method include long lifetime of drills, reducing time of well drilling, as well as increasing safety index of drilling operations.