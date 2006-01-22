U.S. to prod Pakistan to flush out Al-Qaeda leaders

WASHINGTON (AFP) – U.S. leaders are expected to call for more intensive efforts by Pakistan to flush out Osama bin Laden and his number two from their sanctuary in meetings with Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz here this week.

Believed hiding in northwestern Pakistan, Al-Qaeda chief bin Laden and his deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri taunted President George W. Bush last week in their latest taped messages, glorifying the terror network's bloody actions and warning of more to come.

Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, who is facing an increasing litany of tribulations at home, has sent Aziz, among his most trusted lieutenants, to meet with President George W. Bush and other leaders.

Counter-terrorism is widely expected to hog the agenda, as the back to back release of bin Laden and Zawahiri's recordings has sent a chilling reminder to Americans that the masterminds of the September 11, 2001 attacks remain at large, experts said.

Another additional U.S. concern is the jump in suicide bombings and roadside blasts in Afghanistan, attributed to an influx of foreign militants from the border with Pakistan, said Strategic Forecasting Inc. (Stratfor), a private U.S. intelligence firm.

"While Washington continues to get cooperation from Pakistan, it is always concerned about the quality of the cooperation and its longevity, if you will," said Kamran Bokhari, Stratfor's senior analyst for Middle East and South Asia.

Stratfor believes bin Laden and Zawahiri are in northwestern Pakistan.

"To the best of our understanding, our company places them somewhere in northwestern Pakistan, we don't even think they are in the tribal areas.

"How they have survived this long? Definitely, there is evidence to suggest that in certain quarters of the military and security apparatus, there are sympathizers," Bokhari said.

Pakistan could be harboring Al-Qaeda leaders "as something that can be traded for American goodwill," said Frederic Grare, a visiting scholar with the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he is leading a project assessing U.S. and European policies toward Pakistan. "The earlier they get rid of them, the lesser their leverage. So, they have an interest in keeping them as long as possible," he said. "Not that I suspect any ideological sympathy, let's be clear on that."

The release of audio tapes featuring bin Laden and Zawahiri could be intended as reassurance to supporters that Al-Qaeda's top leadership remained intact and that the United States is not capable of taking out the leaders, Stratfor said.

Last week, the United States launched a missile attack on a Pakistani village in the country's remote northeast, where Zawahiri was thought to be attending a dinner.

Instead, 18 civilians were killed, drawing large street demonstrations in Pakistan and an official protest from Islamabad but no apology from Washington. The incident posed another headache for Musharraf, who faces tensions in the ruling coalition, a growing insurgency in Baluchistan, and little movement in the peace process with India.

Musharraf is in a "weaker position than a few months or few years ago," Grare said.

Prime Minister Aziz, among those who made harsh comments about the botched U.S. missile attack, appeared to have softened his stand on arrival in the United States last week.

"By and large, I think, (the Pakistani) people are rational. They recognize the U.S. is a global power, we have to live together, we have to look for common ground and work on any ground which is difficult," he said in a talk in New York. But Aziz emphasized that the war on terror alliance between the United States and Pakistan was "critical."

"Despite attempts on my life and that of the president, we remain steadfast in our resolve to combat terrorism. We are doing this, above all, for ourselves, out of conviction that terrorism is not good for the world," he said.

Aside from Bush, Aziz is scheduled to meet Vice President Dick Cheney, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.