HTM 2006, the role of genetics in cardiovascular disorder

TEHRAN -- Heart and New Technology Meeting (HTM) is the title of a 4-day conference to be hold in the northern city of Ramsar, Mazandaran Province, from February 28 to March 3, 2006.

Experts from Iran and abroad will be exchanging views on the latest methods employed in treating cardiovascular complications as well as discussing challenges ahead in this field.

One of the most interesting topics, a subject of utmost importance being examined in medical communities worldwide, is the application of genetic science in effective treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disorders.

Moreover, discussions on primary prevention, still of major effective means to stop heart diseases from further development, are expected to be another attractive aspect of HTM 2006.

Angioplasty in coronary thrombosis -- in carotid artery and peripheral vessels -- is also going to be another focus of this meeting, while advancements made in this field could offer new insights to the colleagues directly involved in this domain and dealing with congestive heart failure and defect as well.

CT (computed tomography) angiography, drawing particular attentions in new cardiovascular examination or testing technologies nowadays, along with workshops set up on the sidelines, together, are set out to familiarize the participants with better services and rehabilitation techniques for more effective treatment of heart patients.