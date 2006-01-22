Iran to host four-sided water polo tourney

TEHRAN -– Iran’s Swimming Federation president here Sunday announced that the country would hold a four-sided water polo tournament.

Vahid Moradi added the top teams of Asia, China, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, would attend the meet.

The six-day competitions will kick off in pool of Azadi Sports Complex in western Tehran on Jan. 28. “Iran will also organize a joint camp with the trio,” said the ranking official adding, “Iran’s national water polo team plays a friendly against a top foreign side every two months to get ready for the 2006 Asian Games in the Qatari capital Doha.”