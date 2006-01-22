Europe shivering in deep freeze

MOSCOW (AFP) - Eastern Europe remained in the grip of extreme cold temperatures, with five people freezing to death in Moscow overnight and Russian authorities struggling to keep ageing heating systems operational across the country.

The bone-numbing Siberian weather system spread through Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic states and Poland into northern and eastern Turkey.

Temperatures in Moscow eased slightly from earlier in the week, rising on Saturday to minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus nine degrees Fahrenheit) in the city.

But high winds meant the relative "warming" was almost imperceptible and temperatures were again expected to drop come today.

The latest five deaths announced by Moscow's medical emergency service brought to at least 76 the number of people killed in Russia's lethal deep freeze of the last week.

A further 11 people died in Ukraine, bringing to 18 the total number of registered deaths there caused by the current freeze.

Homeless people continued to have special dispensation to huddle in Moscow's metro station entrances, while extra diesel-driven buses were laid on as the cold snapped trolley bus cables.

Pundits continued to speculate on how long Moscow's ageing heating system would be able to cope, after a warning by the head of the UES electricity monopoly, Anatoly Chubais, that it was working at its limits. R ussian energy giant Gazprom said that installations were "working to full technical capacity" but acknowledged for the first time that there were glitches. "15 regions of Russia were not prepared for a brutal drop in temperature," Gazprom said.

Russia's difficulties had a knock-on effect in Romania, where authorities were informed that gas deliveries would be decreased, Economy Minister Codrut Seres said, stressing private households would not be affected.

Amid disruption to traffic, emergency services had to dig out three people whose car became completely buried by snow on the Moscow-Volgograd road near Voronezh, Interfax said.

Scandinavia meanwhile was buffeted by heavy snow, gusty winds and freezing cold, with temperatures reaching as low as minus 42.6 C (minus 44.7 F) in the far north.

Though Scandinavia is generally well prepared for such conditions, there was substantial disruption to air, road, ferry and rail traffic.

Cancelled flights forced Norwegian royals attending the christening of the son of Denmark's Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik to catch an overnight train from Oslo to Copenhagen.

In Ostrowiec in southern Poland two people were killed and one injured when the hall of an industrial building collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Violent snowstorms also temporarily cut off electricity supplies to several villages in the northeast as weather forecasters predicted temperatures would reach as low as minus 25 C (minus 13 F).

With the number of deaths in Poland since October attributed to cold weather having grown to 127 on Saturday, shelters have been set up and police have stepped up checks on squats and isolated cabins.

In Estonia, where the mercury sat at minus 33 C Saturday, postal services were suspended in the southeast and the deaths of four people were linked to the extreme cold.