Malaysia to benefit if Iran withdraws money from European banks

BERLIN (Bernama) – As German experts crack their heads over the possible withdrawal by Iran of its funds from West European banks, in the face of possible economic sanctions from the West because of its nuclear program, Malaysia is being increasingly mentioned as one of the destinations to which Iran could divert the withdrawn funds.

German analysts said that such a possibility would not surprise them: they pointed out that since the Sept 11 terrorist attacks many Arab investors had been gradually withdrawing their funds from banks in the U.S. and West European countries where they feel they are not happy any longer.

Part of this money has landed in Malaysia, though a substantial part has also flowed into Singapore, which is quietly courting investors in the Middle East and profiling itself as Asia's Luxembourg or Switzerland.

Singapore, which has become a South East Asian hub for the services sector, is providing a dense network of banking services, including a haven for money from oil-rich Arab investors.

German analysts went into a frenzied speculation following a report in the Arab newspaper "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" which quoted an unidentified high-ranking official of the Central Bank in Tehran as saying that Iran was going to close down its accounts in a Western bank where some eight billion dollars had been parked.

The Central Bank had been ordered by the Iranian government to divert the official funds lying in European banks to banks in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai and Malaysia.

The idea behind the withdrawal was not to give Europeans a leverage to exercise pressure on Iran by freezing its bank accounts, as happened in the late 1970s when American diplomats were held hostages by Iran following the overthrow of the Shah of Iran.

German experts said banks in neutral Switzerland, whose politicians had conspicuously not made any comments on the ongoing wrangling between the West and Iran, would be excluded from the withdrawal of funds.

Russia, which is an important trading partner of Iran, has been calling for a diplomatic solution. Russian foreign minister Sergej Lawrow, who met his French counterpart Douste-Blazy, has been emphasizing that sanctions are not the best way to resolve the problem. Russia has mooted what Europeans describe as a "compromise proposal" to Iran, offering Tehran to have its uranium enriched in Russia.