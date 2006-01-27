Iran to develop relations with Latin America

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Borujerdi said on Friday that the political, revolutionary and anti-imperialistic developments in Latin America as well as its great economic potential form the main grounds for boosting Iran’s relationship with Latin American countries.

Upon arriving in Tehran after his one-week visit to Bolivia where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bolivian President Evo Morales, Borujerdi referred to his victory as a new turning point in the modern history of Latin America.

The ceremony was attended by the presidents of Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Sahara Republic and Slovenia, as well as the vice presidents of Cuba, Dominican and the Spanish prince.

Borujerdi underlined the great potential of Latin American countries to establish economic cooperation with Iran, adding that Iran has lots of motivations to develop cooperation with Latin American countries.

Pointing to the fact that the Iranian ambassador to Brazil has so far also been the accredited ambassador to Bolivia, Borujerdi said that appointing a separate ambassador for Bolivia is one of the measures to be taken as soon as possible in order to develop bilateral ties.

He noted that during the swearing-in ceremony, Morales had elaborated on his anti-imperialistic and revolutionary ideas and had criticized foreign companies that imposed cruel economic policies on the Bolivian citizens.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Borujerdi referred to his meeting with Morales in order to submit President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s congratulation message to him and said that Morales had expressed hope that following the promotion of diplomatic relations between Iran and Bolivia, La Paz would also benefit from Iran’s potential in different technical and engineering fields as well as in the oil and gas sectors.

He said that different regional issues including the current developments in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as Iran’s nuclear policy were among other issues discussed by the two officials.