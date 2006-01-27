Indonesian Muslim group welcomes Hamas victory in Palestinian vote

JAKARTA (AFP) -- An Indonesian Muslim group on Thursday hailed the victory of the radical Islamist movement Hamas in the Palestinian parliamentary election.

"This is phenomenal," said Fauzan Al Anshori, the spokesman for the Indonesian Mujahedin Council (MMI).

"Palestinian democracy is being tested. We will see whether the United States and Israel accept the political reality or they will try to sabotage Hamas's victory like the Americans did in Algeria," Anshori said.

The Algerian military, fearing an Iranian-style revolution, scrapped legislative polls which the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) party was poised to win in 1992, sparking an Islamic uprising which left around 150,000 people dead.

Many Muslims believe that the army crackdown was backed by the United States.

Palestinian officials in the ruling Fatah faction have conceded they have lost Wednesday's parliamentary election, the first in a decade.

Anshori said he did not believe that Hamas would abandon its armed resistance against Israel.

"Hamas's constitution clearly states that its goal is to rid Palestine of Israel as an illegal entity," Anshori told AFP.

The Mujahedin Council was headed by radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir before he was imprisoned for his role in the October 2002 Bali bombings.

Western governments say Bashir was the spiritual leader of the Jemaah Islamiyah extremist group, which is blamed for a series of deadly attacks in Indonesia in recent years.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian struggle for nationhood and has no diplomatic relations with Israel.