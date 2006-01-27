Outlook for Asia Pacific’s aviation industry in 2006 ‘fairly positive’

BERNE, Switzerland – Undeterred by rising oil prices, air travel in the Asia-Pacific region grew five percent in 2005 from a year ago. According to Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, its 17 member airlines flew a record 128 million passengers last year, compared to 121.9 million in 2004.

“The outlook for Asia Pacific’s aviation industry in 2006 remains fairly positive although the burden of high oil prices on the global economy remains a concern,” said Andrew Herdman, director general, AAPA.

The competition among airlines is being tipped to remain intense this year due to volatile oil prices and slowing consumer spending but China’s economic boom is likely to bolster travel demand in the region.

The association did not give any growth forecast for this year. It has predicted jet fuel costs for its member airlines to balloon 50 percent to $18 billion last year and likely to increase in 2006, cutting into their profit margins.

AAPA is a trade association of 17 international airlines based in the region. They are: Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Airlines, Dragonair, EVA Air, Garuda Indonesia, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Qantas Airways, Royal Brunei Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways International and Vietnam Airlines.

The five percent passenger growth was a sharp slowdown compared to a 22.5 percent expansion in 2004, when the industry rebounded from the 2003 SARS crisis, which caused thousands of flights to be cut as travelers avoided Asian areas hit by the outbreak.

(travelvideo.tv)