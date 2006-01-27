GM lost 8.6 billion dollars in 2005

DETROIT, Michigan (AFP) -- General Motors Corp. on Thursday posted an 8.6 billion dollars loss for 2005 and said it had been "one of the most difficult years" in its history.

Losses stemmed from a sharp drop in demand for its highly profitable sports utility vehicles, massive charges for restructuring and the bankruptcy of its former parts subsidiary, Delphi Corp.

GM, like Ford Motor Co., has announced huge job cuts and plant closures to combat its falling share.

While the world's largest automaker vowed to improve its performance in 2006 and 2007, it would not forecast a return to profitability.

"2005 was one of the most difficult years in GM's history, driven by poor performance in North America," GM chairman and chief executive Rick Wagoner said in a statement.

"It was a year in which two significant fundamental weaknesses in our North American operations were fully exposed -- our huge legacy cost burden and our inability to adjust structural costs in line with falling revenue."

The Detroit-based group said the loss amounted to 15.13 dollars a share, compared with net income of 2.8 billion dollars, or 4.92 dollars per share, in 2004. "The fourth quarter results suggest that the hole from which GM must dig out is deeper than anticipated," said Credit Suisse First Boston analyst Chris Ceraso, who downgraded GM stock to neutral from overweight.

Analysts had been expecting a loss of just 4.17 dollars a share and GM stock fell 8 percent to a low of 21.94 dollars in morning trade.

More than half of the losses stemmed from special items, including approximately 800 million dollars to pay the salaries and benefits of 30,000 laid off workers and 500 million dollars in charges associated with the shuttering of 12 facilities.

GM also took a pre-tax charge of 3.6 billion dollars in anticipation of being required to assume the pension and health care obligations of employees at bankrupt former subsidiary Delphi Corp.

Even without restructuring costs, GM's loss would have been 3.4 billion dollars for the year and 1.2 billion dollars for the quarter, as the auto giant continued to lose market share, notably to Japanese rivals.

U.S. customers have shifted away from GM's once-profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles in the face of near-record fuel costs.

GM North America recorded an adjusted loss of 5.6 billion in 2005 and 1.5 billion in the past quarter, GM said, reflecting this customer shift and high costs of U.S. manufacturing.

"GM's top priority is to restore our North American operations to profitability and positive cash flow as quickly as possible," Wagoner said.

"In 2005, we laid out a comprehensive and integrated strategy to address the structural issues that impede our competitiveness and profitability, and we are focused on rapidly executing all aspects of the turnaround plan."

Overall revenue was 192.6 billion dollars in 2005, compared with 193.5 billion in 2004. Over the past quarter, revenue fell to 51.2 billion dollars from 51.4 billion in the comparable period of 2004.

"I was expecting an extremely ugly quarter but this was a great deal uglier than I'd thought," Burnham Securities analyst David Healy told AFP.

Healy said the introduction of a number of new models and the implementation of GM's restructuring plan should help improve results for 2006.

"A lot of the bad news has gotten out of the way," he said. Despite the unprecedented losses, GM sold 9.2 million vehicles worldwide in 2005, the second-largest volume in its history.

GM said it set sales records in its Asia Pacific and Latin America, Africa and Middle East regions. European sales were up 1.3 percent, but unit sales were down 3.1 percent in North America in 2005.

As a result, GM's share of the global automotive market was 14.2 percent in 2005, down from 14.4 percent in 2004.

The GM announcement came as President George W. Bush said American automakers must make a "product that is relevant" instead of contemplating a bailout. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bush said when asked about a possible bailout of troubled US.. automakers: "I would hope I wouldn't be asked to make that decision." He added: "In terms of competitiveness, we live in a world in which a Ford or GM has got to compete with other manufacturers that are able to deal with costs in a different way than they are, as well as coming up with product that is relevant."