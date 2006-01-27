“Chaharshanbeh-Suri” has slim lead for Fajr Audience Favorite Award

TEHRAN -- According to an opinion poll conducted here on the sixth day of the 24th Fajr International Film Festival, director Asghar Farhadi’s “Chaharshanbeh-Suri” is still the most popular film in the Iranian competition section of the event, while Ebrahim Hatamikia’s “In the Name of Father” and Abolhassan Davudi’s “Crossroads” are close behind, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Friday.

“Setareh Café” directed by Saman Moqaddam and the prequel “Stars: She Becomes a Star” by Fereidun Jeirani are in fourth and fifth places respectively.

The entries “Hidden” directed by Michael Haneke, “Downfall” by Oliver Hirshbiegel, “Mother of Mine” by Klaus Haro, “Merry Christmas” by Christian Carion, and “Frozen” by Juliet McKoen stand in first through fifth places among foreign films for the Audience Favorite Award.