NAM ministers call for resolving Iran's nuclear issue

JOHANNESBURG (IRNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the NAM Troika have called for settlement of Iran's nuclear crisis within the framework of decisions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a joint statement issued at the end of the foreign ministers meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held in the city of Hermanus, South Africa, Friday evening, the NAM Troika ministers remained supportive of the ongoing work by the IAEA in clarifying issues relating to Iran's nuclear program, which should be resolved within the framework of the Agency.

In this regard, they underscored the importance of the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the Agency to resolve the remaining issues.

They urged all parties concerned to exhaust all efforts through dialogue and negotiations, in their endeavor to resolve these issues as soon as possible in an amicable manner.

They welcome Iran's intention to negotiate with the EU3 as well as the Russian Federation in respect of its proposal and expressed hope these negotiations would contribute towards achieving a satisfactory solution, the statement added.

The NAM foreign ministers also expressed appreciation to their Iranian counterpart, Manuchehr Mottaki, for keeping them abreast of the recent developments on the issue, within the context of the ongoing consultation within the NAM.

They recalled the visit of the NAM Troika to Teheran on November 1-12, 2005, and reiterated the principled position of NAM concerning disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

These include in particular reaffirming the basic and inalienable right of all States Parties to the NPT to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, without any discrimination and in conformity with their safeguards agreements in connection with the NPT.