Iran, Poland discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Visiting Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowsti conferred here on Sunday with Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki on expansion of mutual relations as well as regional developments.

According to the Information and Press Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting, Mottaki said the two sides have high potentials in various fields and underlined the need for further mutual negotiations, increase in the exchanges of visits by officials of the two sides as well as expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

"Existing global problems need collective cooperation and we should not let a number of countries make decisions for others," he said.

Polish deputy foreign minister, for his part, highlighted his country's views on expansion of ties with Tehran and called for benefiting from existing capabilities in both countries to promote all-out expansion of relations between Iran and Poland.