Iran vows missile retaliation to any attack

TEHRAN (Reuters) -- Iran said on Saturday it would launch medium-range missiles if attacked and accused Britain and the United States of arming rebels in its south.

"If we come under a military attack, we will respond with our very effective missile defense," Yahya Rahim Safavi, commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guard, told state television.

The United States and Israel have not ruled out a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"Iran produces its own ballistic missiles and does not draw on any foreign assistance for technology," Safavi said.

Safavi said Britain and the United States are arming rebels in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. "Occupying forces in Iraq, particularly those in the south, provide Iranian agents with material for bombing," he said.

"British and U.S. intelligence services should avoid interfering in our affairs."

Bombs ripped through a bank and government building in Khuzestan on Tuesday, killing eight people.