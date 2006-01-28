Iraqi Shiite cleric backs Iranian nuclear program

BAGHDAD (AFP) -- Iran should be allowed to possess nuclear energy in the context of the wider democratization of the Middle East, an Iraqi Shiite imam said during his Friday sermon in the holy city of Najaf.

The project of democratization preached by the West "cannot be selective", said Sheikh Sadreddine Kubanji, of the Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI).

"It is project of reform against dictators and we approve of it because the people here suffered under the yoke of dictatorship.

"If this political reform and search for peace in the region does not allow Iran to possess nuclear energy, Israel should not have been permitted to acquire nuclear arms."