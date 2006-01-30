Two Koreas agree to resume stalled military talks

SEOUL (AFP) -- South and North Korea have agreed to resume stalled military talks this week aimed at easing tensions along the world's last Cold War frontier, military authorities said Monday.

A colonel-level military contact between the countries -- who agreed only a ceasefire, not a peace to end the 1950-53 Korean War -- will be made Friday at the truce village of Panmumjom, the South's Defense Ministry said.

This will be the first inter-Korean military meeting since the two sides agreed last August to set up a cross-border military hotline.

Economic exchanges between the rivals have greatly increased following an inter-Korean summit in 2000.

But North Korea has balked at holding high-level military talks with South Korea. The North has demanded South Korea first stop joint military exercises with the United States.