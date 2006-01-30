Blunkett hints at exit deal between PM and Brown

LONDON (Guardian) -- Senior Labour sources have dismissed speculation that Tony Blair had offered a timetable for his departure from Downing Street to Gordon Brown, prompted by David Blunkett's comment that there was "a new understanding" between them.

Colleagues have remarked on the close relationship between the prime minister and chancellor at present - underlined when Brown threw his weight behind the controversial schools white paper last week - but insisted there was no deal.

Blair has repeatedly endorsed the chancellor, saying earlier this month that he was "absolutely happy" that Brown would replace him.

While the prime minister has committed himself to serving a full third term before quitting, it is widely assumed that he will go within the next two years, giving his successor a chance to settle in before a general election.

Several senior Labour figures have speculated that summer 2007 would be an appropriate date, since by then Blair would have notched up 10 years at No 10. Asked about the relationship between the two men, Blunkett told BBC1's Sunday AM program: "My sense is that there is a new understanding, yes ... when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown work together we are a winner, and when they are divided our opponents can divide us, it is as simple as that." He added that it was "self-evident" that the chancellor would succeed Blair. "And whether it is a year or two years, it actually will be a sensible process of combining the talents that we have." A source close to Brown said: "The prime minister has made it clear he is stepping down during this Parliament and that he wants a stable transition. Any suggestion that there is a new deal on that transition is totally wrong."

Colleagues suggest that their united front in part reflects their recognition of David Cameron's impact on the Tory party and his attempt to create a double split: between the two Labour leaders, by praising Blair and attacking Brown, and between "old" and "new" Labour - in particular, by backing education reforms. The health secretary, Patricia Hewitt, told Sky News' Sunday Live: "We had a superb discussion at a political cabinet the other day where both of them were saying we have to stick to the centre ground, not allow the Tories to push us off that ... and keep on moving forward."

Another minister said: "They are in frequent close contact. They are equals in a way no one else in the party is, it's a much more constructive relationship. When they are in direct contact - not just through aides - it's much more than the sum of its parts, because they bounce off each other."

Government wants secondary schools to have greater freedom, including admissions policy. Opponents want to draw line at parental interviews and selection by aptitude.

Government wants trust schools, with private backers and greater autonomy. Opponents say local authorities should retain ownership and offer option of leasing assets. Government wants more strategic role for local authorities. Opponents want them to set benchmarks for number of pupils from poor backgrounds in each school