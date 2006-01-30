Avoid foods for baby that cause choking

It's exciting when your baby first starts eating solid food.

But be careful. Foods that are hard, round or difficult-to-chew can lodge in small airways, causing choking, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For children younger than 3, the CDC recommends avoiding foods such as raw carrots and other crunchy vegetables, hard candy, lollipops, peanuts and popcorn.

You should also cut grapes into quarters, hot dogs into fine sticks rather than round slices, chop apples and firm fruits into very small pieces, and cook carrots and hard vegetables until soft, then cut into small pieces.

Another CDC recommendation is keeping an eye on small children while they're eating. Small children may eat in a hurry, stuff too much food in their mouths, or chew their food inadequately. (Health Day News)