Director dissatisfied over screening situation of “Requiem of Snow”

TEHRAN (MNA) -- Iranian director Jamil Rostami expressed dissatisfaction over the conditions under which his latest film is being screened.

“‘Requiem of Snow’ is being screened in an unsuitable season and also in few cinema halls without sufficient publicity,” he added.

“On the one hand, the film’s screening coincided with the mourning ceremonies of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), and on the other hand, the Fajr film festival has already finished and people are satiated with watching films in cinemas,” he lamented.

Rostami explained that “Requiem of Snow” is for the most part not interesting for a general audience but requires a specific kind of audience.

He went on to say that the main problem Iranian cultural films are facing is lack of publicity.

“I don’t know why these films are funded at the time of shooting but not supported when they are being screened,” he said.

“Requiem of Snow” is about Kurdish villagers who are praying for rain, a land parched in drought, the illusion of snow, and a girl called Rozhin who dreams of escaping her fate and seeks support from a stranger.

The film, which won the Best Director Award at the 8th Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People last December in Greece, is only being screened at the Farhang Cinema and once a day at the Sahra Cinema.