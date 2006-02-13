Kiriyenko to visit Tehran in late February

MOSCOW (IRNA) -- Head of Russian Atomic Energy Agency Sergei Kiriyenko is scheduled to visit Tehran either on February 24 or February 28, despite the postponement of Iran-Russia talks on Russian proposal.

Spokesman for the agency, Sergei Novikov told IRNA on Monday that Kiriyenko will certainly visit Iran on one of the indicated dates to discuss mutual nuclear cooperation and will also tour the facilities at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"Russia's proposal for establishment of a joint consortium for Iran's uranium enrichment on Russian territory depends upon Iran's decision. That is to say, the ball is in Iran's court.

"We are waiting for the Iranian's move," stressed Novikov.

Concerning the remarks of the spokesman of Iranian government about postponement of the scheduled February-16 Iran-Russia talks in Moscow, he referred to the approach of the Foreign Ministry of his country and said that it is looking forward to hear the official outlook of the Iranian government.

The spokesman said that the progress of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Station, which is currently under construction by Russian experts, is on schedule.