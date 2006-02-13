Solana says Europe respects Islam

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) - EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana expressed Europe's respect for Islam Monday on a visit to the Middle East meant to ease the global crisis over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

"(In) the European Union we feel a profound respect yesterday, today and tomorrow and we never had wanted in any case to offend their feelings," Solana said, following his meeting in Jeddah with the Organization of the Islamic Conference's (OIC) secretary general Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu.

"This is not our intention. This has not been our intention, and will not be our intention," he added.

The EU chief was sounding a conciliatory note over the cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed, first published in Europe, that have triggered a wave of violent protests across the Muslim world.

Solana said he had conveyed this message to the OIC chief over the phone but wanted to transmit it in person.

But the head of the pan-Islamic body called upon the EU through the European parliament, to pass legislation to combat what he termed as "Islamophobia".

"Unfortunately, what is going on now ... people in the Muslim world are starting to feel this is a new September 11 against them," he said, invoking the attacks on the United States in 2001.

Solana arrived surrounded by tight security in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah where the OIC is based.

He is in Saudi Arabia on the first stop in a five-country Middle East trip that is mainly aimed at repairing ties strained by the row over the caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

The four-day tour will also take him to Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian territories and Israel.

The row, initially sparked by the publication last September in a Danish newspaper of cartoons of the Prophet, including one with a turban shaped as a bomb, pits defenders of free speech against Muslims who see the cartoons as insulting and blasphemous.

The OIC had urged the EU on Saturday to combat what it termed "Islamophobia" which it said should be equated with xenophobia and anti-Semitism. It suggested "creating suitable observance mechanisms and revising its (EU's) legislation, in order to prevent the recurrence of the recent unfortunate incidents in the future."

In Saudi Arabia, Solana was to meet with King Abdullah and Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal.