Uganda playing election dirty game: rights group

KAMPALA (Reuters) -- Uganda's first multi-party polls in two decades are unlikely to be free or fair because of state harassment of the east African nation's opposition, a human rights group said on Monday.

The Feb. 23 ballot has been marred by voter intimidation, politically motivated charges against opponents and military interference in the courts, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

"The ruling party under President Yoweri Museveni is playing a dirty game of intimidating the electorate and undermining the opposition," Jemera Rone, the New York-based group's coordinator for East Africa, said in a report. "The illegal involvement of the army in the campaign scares the electorate, while the opposition has its hands tied by politically motivated criminal charges against its leaders."

A Ugandan government spokesman rejected the allegations and said an official response to the report would be issued soon.

Once a darling of Western donors, Museveni is running for re-election to extend a 20-year rule his critics say has become increasingly autocratic.

His main rival Kizza Besigye faces treason and rape charges that his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) says are meant to sideline him ahead of the polls. The government denies that.

Police have vowed to crack down on pre-election violence, and arrested two reserve soldiers working for the ruling Movement party after clashes two weeks ago between Movement and opposition youths in eastern Uganda.

But HRW said the running battles in Iganga were part of a wider picture of intimidation and threats against the FDC.

Some FDC supporters said they were beaten, HRW said. ---------------- No level playing field

Ugandans had seen impressive displays of independence from the Electoral Commission and judiciary, it said, but the army continued to "throw a shadow" over the polls, it added.

It called on military chiefs to respect a Constitutional Court ruling last month that barred it from also charging Besigye before an army court martial.

The military has come under fire for deploying commandos at a bail hearing for 14 men charged with Besigye, and earlier this month a top general told local radio the army did not accept "this business of being ordered by (judges)".

The election sees the return of party politics in Uganda after 20 years of Museveni's "no party" Movement system.

But HRW said the polls were being held in what was still effectively a tightly-run single party state.

"When the ruling party has unhindered access to government funds, illegally uses government assets such as vehicles to campaign, and receives six times as much TV coverage as the opposition, there is no level playing field," Rone said.

HRW called on Museveni's administration to respect the laws on the use of government resources for campaigning, and to allow all political parties equal access to the media.

But it warned that judicial independence "could be put to the ultimate test" if the election results were challenged.

The FDC says the vote will not be free or fair, but it will compete anyway. The latest opinion poll gave Museveni 50 percent, versus 33 percent for Besigye. If neither man wins 50 percent on the day, a run-off will be held within a month.