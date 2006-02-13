U.S. worried about terrorism risk in Sahara: Rumsfeld

RABAT (AFP) -- The United States is concerned about the risk of terrorist activities by Al-Qaeda in the Sahara region, U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld said in an interview with a Moroccan newspaper to appear Monday.

Rumsfeld arrived Sunday in Rabat for a two-day visit to Morocco as part of his tour of the north African region.

"We and our partners in north Africa remain concerned about the ability of violent extremists to operate in the Sahara," Rumsfeld told the official Assahra Al Maghribia newspaper. Rumsfeld said that Al-Qaeda and its affiliates seek out remote areas "where the rule of law is difficult to enforce as they seek to set up new bases of operations."

The U.S. defense chief noted that was what Al-Qaeda did in Afghanistan under the former Taliban regime, which was ousted by U.S.-led forces in late 2001.

"The United States and our coalition partners are determined to prevent terrorists from establishing such sanctuaries again," Rumsfeld said.

Rumsfeld arrived in Morocco after visits to Tunisia and Algeria where he pledged to strengthen military and counter-terrorism cooperation.