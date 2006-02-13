Subterranean city of Kish unrivaled

KISH ISLAND (IRIB News) – The subterranean city of Kish, one of the most beautiful attractions of the island, can be considered as a unique model of its type not rivaled throughout the world.

The subterranean city is currently under construction by the private sector at the depth of 14 meters.

Surveys on the city conducted at the German University of Munich show that the coral and shell ceiling of the city, dating back to 57-110 million years ago, is highly appealing to tourists.

At present two major roads, the city's bazaar and canal are open to tourists. Another canal to be named after Ferdowsi's Shahnameh (Epic of Kings) is expected to become operational by late March 2006.

Meanwhile, separate pavilions are due to be set up in the city to introduce various parts of Iran to visitors.

Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists annually tour the subterranean city of Kish on account of its high attractions.