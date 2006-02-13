Danish cartoonist target of Iranian counterpart reprisal

TEHRAN -- Iranian cartoonist Davud Shahidi drew two caricatures entitled “Little Danish Satan” and “Realm of Pen” as a gesture of retaliation for blasphemous cartoons a Dane published in a newspaper last September.

The cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (S) have triggered protests across the Muslim world.

“The Prophet (S) is the source of learning, knowledge, and philosophy,” Shahidi told MNA, dismissing the affront as obscene.

“I drew the two cartoons to fulfill my social and religious obligation. All artists must react toward such evil deeds and defend their religion and beliefs,” he added.

Jyllands-Posten, a Danish newspaper, published the editorial cartoons, emboldening some European dailies republish the sacrilegious drawings.