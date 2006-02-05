IAEA resolution was politically motivated: former official

TEHRAN – The International Atomic Energy Agency voted on Saturday to report Iran to the UN Security Council, but the top UN body will take no action until an IAEA report on Iran is delivered in March.

In response to the IAEA decision, Iran announced that it would immediately start industrial-scale uranium enrichment and end all suspensions of nuclear activities.

The Mehr News Agency talked to some political experts on Sunday to learn their views on the matter.

International affairs expert Mahdi Motaharnia said that Iran needs to adopt a new nuclear strategy, given the current circumstances.

“The decrease in the abstention votes at the IAEA Board of Governors (to report Iran to the Security Council) shows that at least at this juncture, the outcome that we have obtained is not satisfactory,” he observed.

Therefore, officials should know when to insist on national interests and when to hold back, he added.

Iran’s former representative to the IAEA, Mohammad Kiarashi, said the IAEA Board’s resolution to report the Islamic Republic to the Security Council was politically motivated.

“It was a complete violation of the regulations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and international law. Therefore, Iran can file a complaint in international fora, especially at the Hague,” he noted.

He went on to say that Iran’s decision to cease all voluntary suspensions is completely legal.

“With this decision, Iran suspends its agreements with the EU3 (France, Germany, and Britain) which even went beyond the terms of the NPT and its additional protocol,” he explained.

Mohammad Ali Rahmani, who heads the police's Ideological and Political Organization, said that Iran will never submit to the bullying demands of the enemies.

The pressure imposed by the West cannot prevent Iran from gaining access to nuclear technology meant for peaceful purposes, which is a national demand, he added.

The United States and other Western countries are well aware that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons but they are trying to convince the world that the Islamic Republic is trying to manufacture nuclear weapons, he added.