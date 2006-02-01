Indonesia looks for new group's links to Al-Qaeda

JAKARTA (Reuters) -- Indonesian police are investigating possible links between a purported new militant network and Al-Qaeda, with initial indications showing it was set up by two key Malaysian radicals, police said on Tuesday.

Indonesia's police chief told parliamentarians on Monday that documents seized in November showed Noordin M. Top had proclaimed himself leader of a group called Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad network, or Organization for the Basis of Jihad.

Top has been Southeast Asia's most wanted Islamic militant since Indonesian anti-terrorism police killed his associate, Malaysian Azahari bin Husin, in November in a shootout in East Java that coincided with raids in which the documents were found.

An expert in recruiting young suicide bombers among Indonesia's impoverished masses, Top eluded capture at the time but was still in the country, deputy national police spokesman Brigadier General Anton Bachrul Alam said on Tuesday. Asked what links Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad had to groups such as Jemaah Islamiah, a shadowy network long seen as the regional arm of Al-Qaeda, Alam said: "This (Tanzim) was their group -- Noordin and Azahari. They have long been involved in terrorism."

Top and Azahari were also key members of Jemaah Islamiah.

The seized documents gave no details about Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad, Alam added. Security experts say Jemaah Islamiah recently splintered, with some members concerned that bombings carried out by militants such as Top were drawing too much attention.

One former senior Jemaah Islamiah member, a Malaysian who served jail time for immigration offences but has since repented and helps Indonesian police, said Top used a variety of names to describe the groups of men he commanded in different operations.

Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad appeared to be the name he used for last October's restaurant bombings on the resort island of Bali that killed 20 people, Nasir Abas told Reuters.

"There could be a variety of people (in Tanzim), not just from JI ... Many in JI do not agree with Noordin," he said. "This is not a different name for JI, but a group formed by Noordin himself."

Abas was arrested in Indonesia in 2003 and sentenced to 10 months in jail for immigration offences.

The previously unheard of Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad encompassed Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and several other countries, police chief General Sutanto said late on Monday.

Investigators were checking to see if it had links to Al- Qaeda, police said.

Indonesia's chief of detectives, Makbul Padmanegara, told reporters that Tanzim Qaedat al-Jihad was not a new organization and might be part of Jemaah Islamiah.

"There is no new grouping. But the people in it might be new ... they have to recruit," Padmanegara said.

Indonesian authorities have blamed Jemaah Islamiah for a number of major bombings against Western targets in recent years. Top has been a key player in most attacks, police say.

A number of junior militants linked to Top have been arrested in the past couple of months in Indonesia, since police killed Azahari, who was Jemaah Islamiah's master bombmaker.

The two men worked closely together on several attacks, police said, using their charisma and cash to induct budding militants into their anti-Western cause.

Western governments say that Jemaah Islamiah remains a threat, despite a series of arrests and Azahari's killing.