British govt. warns Gazprom over possible Centrica bid

LONDON (AFP) - The British government warned state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom that a bid for British energy group Centrica would face regulatory scrutiny, according to an official statement sent to AFP on Friday.

On Thursday, Interfax news agency had cited Alexander Shkuta, the vice-president of Gazexport, Gazprom’s export subsidiary, as saying that the group was studying a plan to acquire Centrica, which owns gas supplier British Gas.

Gazprom indicated late Thursday, however, that it did not have concrete plans, while Centrica denied receiving a takeover approach.

“Security of energy supply to the UK’s consumers is paramount,” the statement from Britain’s Department of Trade and Industry said. “This has been achieved in the UK by being pro-competition and pro-liberalization.”

It added: “But any new ownership would face robust scrutiny by the regulatory regime before entering that market.

“The energy market regulator Ofgem and the competition authorities would have to be satisfied that consumers’ interests were assured by any merger activity.”

On Friday, shares in Centrica ran into profit-taking after rocketing the day before by as much as 25 percent.

The price of its shares showed a loss of 1.33 percent to 296 pence on Friday, while London’s FTSE 100 index of leading shares eased 0.04 percent to 5,745.0 points.

Last month, The Guardian newspaper in London had reported that Gazprom was planning an assault on the British market and aimed to provide 20 percent of the country’s gas within a decade.

Back in September, Centrica had dismissed speculation linking the group to a potential takeover move by Gazprom, Malaysia’s Petronas or Gaz de France.