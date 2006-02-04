Japan officials head to Beijing for N. Korea talks

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japanese officials headed to Beijing on Saturday for their first talks in more than three years with North Koreans on normalizing diplomatic ties between the Asian neighbors.

The bilateral talks, which will cover normalization, security matters and the abduction of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s, come amid efforts to resume stalled six-party negotiations on ending the North Korea’s nuclear arms program.

Tokyo insists Pyongyang halt its nuclear program before normalization can occur, meaning progress in the two-way talks is closely linked to the multilateral discussions among the two Koreas, the United States, China and Russia.

Japan, which was caught off-guard when North Korea test-fired a long-range missile over its territory in 1998, also wants to confirm that North Korea's moratorium on ballistic missile tests is in place.

North Korea wants compensation for Japan's often-brutal 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula.

Tokyo has rejected that demand but has agreed to talk about aid for the North's struggling economy at a later stage.

Few analysts expect a breakthrough in the Beijing talks that could set the stage for diplomatic ties to be forged any time soon.

The two countries last held talks on establishing diplomatic ties in October 2002 in Kuala Lumpur.