World developments call for further cooperation between Iran and Syria

TEHRAN – Given the current world developments and fighting against the common enemies, trade and industrial cooperation between Iran and Syria should be expanded more than ever, noted Iran’s first vice- president Parviz Davudi.

In his visit with a number of Iranian and Syrian businessmen attended by the Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Naji al-Utri, the Iranian official, who is on a three-day tour of Syria, called for unity and concordance between the world Muslims. He stressed, “Unfortunately, the enemies of peace and unity of Muslims have committed a horrendous crime and by bombing the golden tombs of the two sacred Imams – Imam Hadi (A.S.) and Imam Hasan Asgari (A.S.) - have desecrated the Islamic sanctities.

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said in his message on the occasion, this –the bombing- is a political crime and its lead should be searched for inside the intelligence service organizations of the Iraqi occupiers as well as the Zionist circles, the Persian service of Fars News Agency quoted Iran’s first vice-president as saying in Damascus on Friday.

He further referred to the achievements of the Islamic Republic and said in the production of the petrochemical products, steel, electricity, cement, aluminum, copper and other mineral products, we have been able to turn from a mere consumer into a major exporter.