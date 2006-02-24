Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” to go on stage in April

TEHRAN – Iranian director Akbar Zanjanpur is to stage the play “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen in April at the City Theater Complex.

“An Enemy of the People” tells the story of Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a public-minded doctor in a small town who is famous for its public baths. He discovers that the water supply for the baths is contaminated and has probably been the cause of some illness among the tourists who are the town's economic lifeblood. In his effort to clean up the water supply, Dr. Stockmann runs into political cowards, sold-out journalists, shortsighted armchair economists, and a benighted citizenry. His own principled idealism exacerbates the conflict. The well-meaning doctor is publicly labeled an enemy of the people, and he and his family are all but driven out of the town he was trying to save.

The cast will include Kazem Hajir-Azad, Akbar Zanjanpur, Siamak Safari, Parastu Golestani, Siyavosh Cheraghi, Sina Razani, Reza Molaii, and Katayun Seifollahi, and Reza Shapurzadeh will be the stage designer.