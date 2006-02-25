Russians more cooperative with U.S. and Europe than Iran: MP

TEHRAN -- Member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said on Saturday that the repeated delays by Russia to launch the Bushehr nuclear power plant shows that Moscow cooperates more with the U.S. and Europe than with Tehran.

“Russia and China voted in favor of reporting Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council because they thought they could get further concessions from Tehran at such circumstances,” he told the Mehr News Agency as a Chinese and Russia delegation were simultaneously in Tehran for nuclear talks.

The important issue in a joint uranium enrichment consortium is not the number of participants but Iran’s ability to master the nuclear fuel cycle and its right to enrichment is highly significant, Falahatpisheh stressed.

“If the plan that Russia has offered deprives us of our rights there will be no point in letting other countries participate in such a project,” the MP observed.

Referring to Russia’s refusal to deliver gas to Ukraine, Falahatpisheh stated that it would be very dangerous for Iran to become dependent on such a country in regard to nuclear fuel requirements.

He noted that China and Russia try to gain concessions from Iran by acting as if the situation is critical.

“Therefore, it should not be assumed that Iran might be signing contracts with these countries in an emergency situation,” he added.

“One of the reasons Tehran sought to develop its ties with Moscow and Beijing was that they would prevent the nuclear issue from reaching an emergency situation, but now that they have not proven worthy, there is no reason for us to sign contracts with them that would be considered as concessions from Iran.”