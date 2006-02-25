China can also offer nuclear proposals to Iran: MP

TEHRAN – China or any other country can make fresh nuclear proposals to Iran as Russia has done, MP Hamid-Reza Hajbabaii of the Majlis Presiding Board said on Saturday.

In an attempt to guarantee fuel for its nuclear power plants Iran should conduct separate and simultaneous talks with other countries, he stated, referring to the visits of a Russian and a Chinese delegation to Iran for nuclear talks.

Moscow has proposed to enrich uranium for Iran on the Russian territory and the two sides are currently negotiating on a possible compromise in Tehran.

Despite the possibility of an agreement among powerful nuclear states to stand against Iran’s nuclear activities, Tehran should continue negotiations in order to convince the world that its right to use nuclear technology for civilian purposes should be recognized, Hajbabaii told the Mehr News Agency.

At this juncture, it is important to keep negotiating in order to break the international consensus against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, he noted.