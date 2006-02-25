Ex-White House aide wants "crown jewels" on intelligence for defense

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- Indicted ex-White House aide I. Lewis 'Scooter' Libby needs access to the "crown jewels" of secret U.S. intelligence to defend himself against perjury charges, his lawyers said Friday.

But special counsel Patrick Fitzgerald, prosecuting the CIA-leak scandal, warned any decision by a judge to order the handover of such material would trigger a standoff with the White House and derail the case.

Libby's lawyers told Judge Reggie Walton that data including the President's Daily Brief (PDB), a highly classified intelligence document detailing threats against the United States, was vital to preparing his case.

They argued that Libby was so busy with the most deadly threats facing the United States, that any mistatements to Fitzgerald's probe into the outing of CIA spy Valerie Plame were simply mistakes or the result of confusion.

"We are talking about the family jewels," Libby's lead lawyer Theodore Wells told Walton, relating how his client would huddle every morning at 7:00 am with his boss Vice President Dick Cheney with the most sensitive US secrets.

"I am not saying Lewis Libby was just busy ... he was busy with the family jewels," Wells said in the latest pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Wells handed Walton a blue, locked briefcase, in which he said was an already released but still classified sample of the kind of data he wanted to read.

The theatrical move prompted the judge to summon lawyers from both sides to approach his bench, and to switch on a 'white noise' machine, which shrouded their deliberations from the public galleries.

Libby denies charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements in an intrigue bound up in the U.S. drive to war with Iraq in 2003.

His trial has been set for January 2007.

The case arose from a probe into the outing of Central Intelligence Agency spy Plame, exposed, Bush critics allege, by senior officials angry that her husband Joseph Wilson had criticized the drive to war with Iraq.

Walton, who said he would rule on the Libby request within a few weeks, suggested an order to hand over PDBs would prompt a White House refusal and "sabotage" the chances of the case going forward.

Fitzgerald, who has already branded efforts to get hold of the PDBs as "graymail" agreed, saying a request for sensitive secrets would "derail" the case and was irrelevant, as the issue at hand was whether Libby had lied.

Libby's lawyers have requested more than 270 copies of the presidential daily brief. A showdown with the White House is all the more likely, as the independent commission into the September 11 attacks also asked for stacks of the documents -- but only succeeded in obtaining two.

Wells countered that Libby's notes and calendars were not sufficient to explain to a jury the pressures he encountered, and to explain why a matter like talking about Plame could have slipped his mind.

Libby's lawyers have already filed a brief demanding Fitzgerald's dismissal, saying he does not have sufficient constitutional authority.

Wells also signaled that he would be issuing subpoenas to media organizations to force reporters to testify -- a step that is likely to spark extensive counter-litigation -- and could delay the trial date.

The CIA leak scandal was one of a string of dramas last year that helped dent President George W. Bush's opinion poll ratings, and is still hanging over the White House.

Bush's political guru Karl Rove was not indicted along with Libby last year, but has been told he is still under investigation.

Libby resigned from his post as Cheney's chief of staff when he was indicted.