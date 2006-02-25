Arenberg cobbled sections make come-back

PARIS (AFP) – The Paris-Roubaix Classic will return to the cobbled sections of Arenberg this year, according to the Amaury Sport Organisation, the group responsible for the race, after the section was dropped from last year's race due to safety concerns.

The decision was announced Saturday by Jean-Marie Leblanc, the general manager of ASO, and Jean-Francois Pescheux, Paris-Roubaix race director.

Improvements have now been made to the 2.4 km section of paving stones which will make their 29th appearance at the Queen of the Classics.

"It is now possible to guarantee to the sports teams that racers will not be lead into a trap when entering the forest of Arenberg," said Pescheux. "But, don't be fooled, the improvements that were made to the opening does not make it a boulevard. Arnberg is still a tricky paved section of the course."

The race covers 52.7 km of cobbled sections spread out along 27 different sections.