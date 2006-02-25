Austrian Olympic officials want end to rows

SESTRIERE, Italy (Reuters) -- Austria's Olympic officials hope to put the rows of the past week behind them after their athletes tested negative for doping and now want to show the world Austrian sport is clean.

"We had to wait for the test results for five days and it's natural that the wildest rumors appeared," Austrian Olympic Committee secretary-general Heinz Jungwirth told reporters. "We could have done without that kind of publicity, but it's now up to us to show the world that our sport is clean."

Olympic investigators and Italian police raided the lodgings of the Austrian team's biathletes and cross-country skiers last week after a visit by coach Walter Mayer who was barred from the Games for his role in a previous blood transfusion scandal at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics four years ago.

Tests were carried out on 10 of the athletes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday all had tested negative but said an IOC disciplinary commission would be set up soon to further investigate, given that the athletes or coaches could have violated other anti-doping rules such as possession or attempted use of banned substances or methods.

Hours after the raids, Austrian biathlon and cross-country skiers had to compete in two competitions but won no medals. They blamed their failure on stress and a lack of sleep after police and doping controllers kept them up until the early hours. --------------- Early hours

Jungwirth said a request by Markus Gandler, sports director for the Austrian ski federation, that the two races be re-held was a "bit clumsy".

"It was a general lashing out by someone who has had a lot of pressure over the past days ... when you are nervous you say a lot of things you don't mean to," Jungwirth said of Gandler's request.

"But these are the Olympics and federations have to respect Olympic rules," he added.

Jungwirth said the negative test results meant the suspected doping case was "99 percent solved" and the only outstanding issue was a police investigation into equipment found at the athletes' mountain chalet near Turin.

If the equipment turns out to be proof that illegal blood transfusions had taken place, the athletes could still face charges under Italian anti-doping laws.

The Turin Olympics have been Austria's most successful Games in terms of gold medals -- they have won 8 so far -- and its 19 medals to date put it behind Germany and the United States in the overall medal count.

"These were the best Games ever for us, we mustn't forget that, and I want to congratulate our athletes for that," Jungwirth said.