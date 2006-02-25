Germany edge closer to golden Winter Olympics

TURIN, Italy (AFP) - Germany drove ahead in the race to top the Winter Olympics medals table on Saturday with a win for Michael Greis in the men's biathlon 15km race, one of eight golds at stake on the penultimate day of the Games.

It was a third gold medal of the Olympics for Greis after his triumph in the 20km individual, and also his anchor-leg win for the German team in the 4x7.5km relay.

The silver medal went to surprise package Tomasz Sikora of Poland, whose previous best individual Olympic finish was 25th in the pursuit at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, and the bronze to Ole Einar Bjorndalen of Norway.

His win took Germany to 10 golds and a total count of 27 with the United States in second place with eight gold and a total of 23.

Russia and Austria also have eight golds.

"Often our athletes give their best performances in the last minutes of competition and so we are still expecting some exciting competitions," said Dr Klaus Steinbach, the president of the German National Olympic Committee.

Greis completed the five grueling circuits of the 3km San Sicario course in 47min 20.0sec, 6.3sec ahead of Sikora and 12.3sec in front of Bjoerndalen.

Anna Carin Olofsson cruised to gold in the women's 12.5km biathlon mass start race to give Sweden their sixth gold of the Games.

The 32-year-old only converted to biathlon in 2003 after failing to finish higher than 30th in an event in the cross-country in the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City.

The silver medal went to Kati Wilhelm of Germany and the bronze to another German, Uschi Disl.

Olofsson was even congratulated by King Carl Gustaf on her win. "That was great," she said. "He just said congratulations and wished me a fantastic day."

Four of the six other titles on offer Saturday were in the two forms of speed-skating with the women's 5,000m classic-style and the women's 1,000m and men's 500m and 5,000m relay in short-track.

The two other golds will be in the men's alpine skiing slalom and the four-man bobsleigh.

Germany have serious title prospects in the women's 5,000m speed-skating through reigning champion Claudia Pechstein and a near certainty with the untouchable Andre Lange and his crew in the bobsleigh.

The Americans have gold medal chances through Bode Miller and Ted Ligety in the slalom and short-tracker Apolo Anton Ono, but these are all outside shots.

Benjamin Raich will start favorite for Austria in the slalom having already won gold in the giant.

But in the same event at Sestriere all the home attention will be on Italian golden boy Giorgio Rocca and his bid to lift the hosts' first men's alpine Olympic gold medal at the Games since Alberto Tomba in 1992.

On paper, no-one should beat the Italian. He has won five slaloms this season - an impressive haul considering that from 1999 until the end of last season he had won only six in total.

The International Olympic Committee will be hoping that any country other than Austria tops the medals table.

The winter sports powerhouse has been embroiled in a doping row with the most powerful organization in world sport since an impromptu raid was made on a group of their cross-country skiers and biathletes on February 18.

The IOC have announced the results of the 10 urine doping tests that were carried out on those athletes were all negative.

But IOC chiefs have warned that that is not an end to the matter and a cloud of suspicion still hangs over the Austrians.

More accurate blood testing could still be ordered and the Italian police say they have collected enough evidence to start proceedings against those involved.