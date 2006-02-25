Conference on National Award for Productivity and Organizational Excellence winds up today

TEHRAN – The present world is the world of knowledge and competitiveness. The industrial and mineral sector as one of the main stimulus to economic development and growth should coordinate itself with the world developments. Scientific and technical growth is crucial to the sector, noted Managing Director of Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) Mehdi Mofidi.

The official who was speaking on a meeting titled, the Third Conference on National Award for Productivity and Organizational Excellence added that today, through presenting new methods, introducing noble inventions and utilization of the modern tools and equipments required for production and services, the industries and mines sectors act as the pivotal point for boosting people’s living standards and well being.

As for the comparativeness and consistency, our industries should be able to keep abreast with the world standards and norms in order to gain their due access to the world markets, a report by the conference quoted him as saying on Saturday.

By gradual elimination of the tariffs and government subsidies we should pave the way for joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) otherwise, accession to the organization - without taking the measures - would be of no particular use and advantage for us, he commented.

A thorough analysis of the current conditions of our industries, execution of the renovation plans, carrying out industrial studies, implementing industrial development strategies, assessing the productivity and efficiency indicators and holding the conferences on the National Award for Efficiency and Organizational Excellence are among the significant measures taken to identify the weak and strength points, he explained.

The National Award for Efficiency and Organizational Excellence could also act as an effective tool in surmounting obstacles facing organizational structures as well as the managerial problems in the industries and mines sectors.

He went on to say that, through the market development strategies, enhancement of the value added, boosting their products’ qualities, consistency and cost reduction measures, the industrial countries have managed to gain access to the world state-of-the-art technologies.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Board of Directors of Iranian Industries Conference Organization Mohsen Khalili, said that following the hearing of the report by the secretary of the national award and that of the Scientific Committee, holding sessions with different groups and making the necessary studies, the Board of the Juries of the Third Conference on National Award for Productivity and Organizational Excellence issued their final report on the industries and mines sector for the year 1384 (the current Iranian year ending March 20).

Another speaker at the meeting was the chairman of the Committee of Ways and Means of the conference Ashrafi Semnani who explained, given the significance of productivity in the development and growth of the industrial and mineral sector, the Ministry of the Industries and Mines has since three years ago been reached the conclusion that organizational excellence has a crucial role in the issue of competitiveness in the sectors. Moreover, he added, the Industries Renovation Act also stresses the fact.

The Ministry of Industries and Mines encourages the measures aimed at boosting productivity, he pointed out adding that, “It is hoped that through continuation of the endeavors, continuous progress and encouragements given by the related authorities we would witness the move towards organizational excellence in the industries and mines sectors.

The Third Conference on National Award for Productivity and Organizational Excellence convened yesterday at the Conference Hall of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) will wind up today.