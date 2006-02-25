Asian Aerospace clinches record 15 billion dollars in deals

SINGAPORE (AFP) -- Asian Aerospace, the world's third largest air show, clinched a record 15.2 billion U.S dollars in deals at the event here this week, more than four times the amount signed in 2004.

The order book included purchases of planes, helicopters, aircraft engines, simulators as well as avionics packages and contracts for maintenance, repair and overhaul, organizers said in a statement issued late Friday.

At the 2004 Asian Aerospace show, a record 3.52 billion U.S. dollars worth of deals were signed.

"We are delighted at the levels of business announced at Asian Aerospace and the total of 15.2 billion dollars is way beyond our optimistic expectations," Asian Aerospace 2006 Ptd Ltd president Ed Ng.

This year's deals included a 2.5 billion-dollar order by Indian Airlines for 43 Airbus A320 and A319 passenger aircraft and a 700 million-dollar contract from Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet for 10 Boeing 737 planes.

At the show, U.S. conglomerate Honeywell announced a deal worth up to 4.0 billion dollars to provide auxiliary power units for Airbus, the European aerospace giant dueling with U.S. rival Boeing for regional and global dominance of the industry.

Honeywell's HGT1500 auxiliary power unit would be used in the new long-range widebody A350 aircraft, which is scheduled for launch in 2010 to compete with US manufacturer Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

The 4.0 billion dollar value is estimated over the life of the program.

Also among the deals sealed at this year's event was an order by Indian private airline GO for 10 Airbus A320 family aircraft, estimated by AFP at 640 million dollars based on catalogue price. -----Korean Aerospace

Korean Aerospace Industries also announced it had signed a one billion dollar contract with Airbus to jointly develop parts for the A350 commercial jet.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed here, Airbus selected the Korean firm as "risk sharing partner" in its A350 program. The deal covers wing and fuselage components.

Korea Aerospace also signed a separate 80 million dollar contract to supply fuselage panels for Airbus' A321 plane by 2010.

Asian Aerospace has been held every two years in Singapore but next week's installment will be the last in the city-state after Reed Exhibitions and the Singapore government could not agree on the terms for developing a new site for the event.

The event will move to Hong Kong in 2007, Britain-based Reed Exhibitions said.