Iran to import maize this year

TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran must import about 1.55 million tons of maize in the seven months to August 2006 to supply chicken farms with feed, agriculture ministry officials said.

'Maize imports should begin from February and should end in August,' Mohammadreza Daneshvar, a commodities official from the agriculture ministry said.

When asked about the amount that needed to be bought in, Daneshvar referred to data cited by Kamal Zabihi, head of planning at the agriculture ministry.

Earlier this month Zabihi told IRNA that Iran would need 1.55 million tons of maize imports in 2006 after harvest season ends in February. 'We estimate Iran's maize harvest will reach 2.2 million tons this year,' Zabihi said. 'The requirement of Iran's poultry industry totals 3.75 million tons a year.'

'There is no problem in getting permission to import the maize we need after the harvesting season is over,' Zabihi added.

Iran's government bought 60,000 tons of South African yellow maize in June 2005.

'I think they didn't want to buy from the likes of the U.S. and Chinese maize was too expensive,' a South African trade source, who had direct knowledge of the deal said in June.

Although the deadly H5N1 strain of bird flu has been found in wild swans in Iran, it has not hit domestic fowl.

Iran's poultry industry says it has 600,000 direct employees and three million people dependent on it.