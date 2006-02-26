President receives Chinese special envoy

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad in a meeting with the special envoy of Chinese president here on Saturday said, "Iranian nation has chosen their way and is able to solve their own problems and secure their interests."

According to Presidential Office Media Department, President Ahmadinejad, after receiving the Chinese President message through his special envoy, said, "Iran is ready to invest or participate in oil, gas and transportation industries with China and the country can be Iran's first trade partner in near future."

Visiting Chinese special envoy, who is the deputy foreign minister, referred to the importance of Iran and China in Asia and said, "China attaches much importance to its relations with Iran and is for expansion of trade ties between the two countries."