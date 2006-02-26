MPs condemn desecration of Iraqi holy sites

TEHRAN – On Sunday, 220 Iranian MPs issued a statement condemning the recent crime of the so-called supporters of democracy and human rights, saying that the destruction of religious sites indicates the weakness and failure of the United States and the Zionist regime in all areas.

Part of the statement read: “The mercenary forces of the United States, who have gained nothing but the people’s hatred by slaughtering innocent people in Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, and Kazemein, bombed the holy shrines of Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Hassan Askari (AS), located in a Sunni residential area in Samarra, in order to accuse them of carrying out the act and to ignite a sectarian war between Muslims.”

However, due to their belief in Quranic teachings, Shia and Sunni Muslims will strengthen their solidarity and unity to higher levels than ever before in order to frustrate the United States, the statement added.

“Such measures will make Muslims more aware than anytime before and will help them advance toward freedom of thought and independence,” the MPs said, adding that they would donate part of their salaries to fund the reconstruction of the damaged holy sites.