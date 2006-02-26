Iran, Russia reach preliminary agreement on joint enrichment plan

BUSHEHR -- Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Director Gholamreza Aqazadeh said on Sunday that Iran and Russia have reached an agreement in principle for the creation of a joint uranium enrichment company.

Speaking to reporters in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Kiriyenko after the two inspected the Bushehr nuclear power plant currently under construction by Russian help in this southern city, Aqazadeh said that nuclear negotiations on the Russian proposal would continue over the next few days in Moscow.

He noted that the two sides are satisfied over the process of talks, adding that comprehensive talks took place in Tehran both Saturday and Sunday on the proposal.

“We have discussed the elements of this proposal and our common position on this matter is that we have made progress.”

Aqazadeh said that Iran is considering the Russian offer in the context of bilateral cooperation.

“In order to establish a joint company the two countries need to discuss various issues. Political considerations should also be taken into account.”

He expressed hope that Iran-Russia negotiations would lead to an appropriate solution to the nuclear issue.

“We think we can get an outcome which will be satisfying for the March 6 meeting," he added, referring to the next session of the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Aqazadeh thanked Russia for the active diplomacy it follows in the international community to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

For his part, Kiriyenko said that a final decision would be made about the Iran-Russia joint enrichment program before the next IAEA Board session.

Asked whether Russia supports referring Iran to the UN Security Council if Tehran continues research on nuclear fuel, he said Russia has a principled stance toward the Iranian nuclear issue. He added that all countries including Iran have a right to develop nuclear technology and that the international community has the right to get serious guarantees from countries to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"We are awaiting a decision from Iran guaranteeing the right to nuclear energy and the non-deviation of nuclear material," he said.

"This solution asks for decisive measures. The negotiations will continue in Moscow in the coming days," added the official.

He noted that Russia would do its best to find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear program within the framework of the IAEA.

“Russia believes that the dispute on Iran’s nuclear program should be resolved within the context of the UN nuclear agency.”

Completion of Bushehr power plant

Turning to the Bushehr plant, Aqazadeh said, “We have decided to establish a follow-up committee so that the plant will be ready in a minimum amount of time and so that the rest of the equipment be shipped, and to create a committee to accelerate the work in 2006 and to finish it in 2006,” AFP reported.

He went on to say that tender documents for the establishment of two 1000-megawatt nuclear power plants in Bushehr have been prepared and will be released in a month.

“Naturally, Russia too will be invited to contribute in establishing the two power plants,” he said as carried by IRNA.

On the date for the completion of the Bushehr power plant, Aqazadeh said that Tehran and Moscow have held extensive talks in that connection and Kiriyenko's visit to Iran to supervise the pace of progress in implementing the power plant has brought about new ideas.

Kiriyenko said that negotiations with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran Saturday and Sunday led to the signing of an agreement which envisaged cooperation in different fields.

Asked about the completion of the Bushehr power plant, he said that in light of an accord on returning the spent fuel to Russia, there is no obstacle to the completion of the plant.

Kiriyenko did not tell reporters when the plant would begin operating. He insisted that the delays were "not political but technical".

He added that there was no plan to stall the shipping of fuel to the plant. "We see no problem with the delivery of fuel, it will not slow down the completion of the plant," Kiriyenko told reporters.

"The fuel will be delivered in due time to start the plant."

However, an Iranian official told AFP Sunday that the launch of the Bushehr nuclear power station has been delayed again.

The head of Iran's nuclear power station development program, Assadollah Sabouri, told AFP that "the start-up will be delayed a bit" -- but did not give any new date for the scheduled firing up of the facility.

Russia to maintain 'contacts' with Iran over nuclear crisis

Russia will maintain "contacts" with Iran over its nuclear plans ahead of the March 6 meeting of the board, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

"Contacts on this subject will continue until the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on March 6 in Vienna," Lavrov told journalists in Moscow as carried by AFP.

The March 6 IAEA meeting is expected to help determine what, if any, action the UN Security Council takes on Iran.