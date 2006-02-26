Dialogue is the only way forward: Khatami

TEHRAN – In light of the current situation, no other options are open for nations except negotiating on the basis of mutual respect, uniting on the basis of justice, and promoting cultural and religious security, former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami said in Qatar on Sunday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Unity of Civilizations seminar, Khatami, who is currently the director of the Institute for Dialogue Among Civilizations and Cultures, noted that people have never been as concerned about insecurity, discrimination, freedom, and their rights as they are today.

“Nowadays, we can see official or unofficial powers in the world, that, lacking logic, compassion, negotiating ability, and mutual understanding, think of nothing but violence and aggression, and, in order to realize these two objectives, use every means to spread hate, promote bigotry, and foment hostility,” he observed.

Although lofty humanitarian values and assets such as religion, art, philosophy, and literature have always been misused by some people or groups, their use as tools has become even more widespread in the world than ever before, Khatami added.

Underlining the fact that public opinion has become the puppet of those powers that regard opportunism as the superior philosophy, the former Iranian president noted that the only outcome of ignoring human rights is the manifestation of extreme movements that sanctify violence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatami pointed to the recent insult of Prophet Muhammad (S) by a Danish daily and some other European periodicals and said that insulting the sanctities of any religion not only fails to manifest freedom of thought and expression but should also be regarded as a criminal act.

These insults have only led to violence, which is neither what Islam or Muslims want, he said.

Meanwhile, another unprecedented calamity, i.e. the recent terrorist attacks on holy sites in Samarra, Iraq, was mainly meant to create division among Muslims, he opined.

Khatami also said that religious sanctities should not be entangled with power politics, adding that under the current circumstances, the United Nations, whose mandate is to prevent wars and establish peace and security, should reform its structure so that it can create a bright future and prevent warmongers from influencing world public opinion.

Expressing hope that the Unity of Civilizations seminar would be able to present some solutions to the problems of the Islamic world and the West, Khatami stated that the world must understand the realities on the ground and pay attention to cultural developments that are currently underway across the globe in order to solve these problems.