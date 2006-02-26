Two U.S. soldiers among 7 dead in Iraq violence

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) -- Bomb blasts and gunfire killed at least seven people, including two U.S. soldiers, in Baghdad and to the south Sunday as an extraordinary daylight curfew was lifted in three provinces following the bombing of a Shiite shrine and a wave of retribution against Sunnis.

A bomb exploded at another Shiite mosque in the southern city of Basra, injuring at least two people performing ablutions before praying, police said. Shiites from across Iraq visit the Emir Mosque because they believe one of their 12 imams, or saints, prayed there in the 9th century.

A 24-hour vehicular ban remained in effect in Baghdad and its suburbs as authorities tried to halt the violence that has killed nearly 200 people since the Shiite Askariya shrine was destroyed Wednesday in Samarra. But traffic restrictions were lifted in the strife-prone provinces of Diyala, Babil and Salahuddin, where the shrine was located.

Two U.S. soldiers were killed early Sunday when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in western Baghdad, the military said. At least 2,289 service members have died since the war began in March 2003, according to an Associated Press count.

Later, a mortar round slammed into two houses in the eastern Shiite-dominated neighborhood of Hurriyah, killing three civilians and wounding six others, police said.

In Madain, a religiously mixed town in Diyala southeast of Baghdad, a roadside bomb killed one police officer and injured two others, police said.

In Ramadi, west of Baghdad, gunmen killed an ex-general in Saddam Hussein's army as he drove his car through the Sunni-insurgent stronghold, a relative said. Former Brig. Gen. Musaab Manfi al-Rawi was rumored to be under consideration to become the army commander in Ramadi, said his cousin, Ahmed al-Rawi.

In Hillah, a Shiite-dominated city in Babil, a bomb exploded at a crowded bus station, injuring five people, police and hospital officials said. Jawad Khazim, a bus driver who witnessed the attack, said a man boarded a bus carrying a bag and disembarked moments later empty-handed.

The bus exploded soon after, he said. "Every day there are explosions," said an angry Abdelallah Hassan, who hastily closed his pastry shop at the station 60 miles south of Baghdad.

"The main blame should be directed not at the terrorists, but at the government which stands helpless in front of them."

Gunmen in a speeding car also seriously wounded Iraqi journalist Nabila Ibrahim in Kut, southeast of Baghdad, police said. Two police patrols came under fire in Mosul, northwest of the capital. Three assailants were killed and five officers were wounded in the exchanges.

President Bush spoke Saturday with seven leaders of Shiite, Sunni Arab and Kurdish political parties in a bid to defuse the crisis unleashed by the shrine bombing.

Bush "encouraged them to continue to work together to thwart the efforts of the perpetrators of the violence to sow discord among Iraq's communities," said Frederick Jones, spokesman for the White House's National Security Council.

Getting talks on a new government back on track is critical for the Bush administration plan to establish a broad-based government that can win the trust of Sunni Arabs, who form the backbone of the insurgency. With a new government in place, Washington hopes to begin withdrawing some of its 138,000 soldiers this year.

Bush's personal intervention appeared to ease Sunni fears and give new impetus to political moves to resolve the crisis. During a late-night meeting at Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari's residence, representatives of Sunni, Shiite and Kurdish parties agreed Saturday to renew efforts to form an inclusive government.

"I am very happy and very optimistic," al-Jaafari said.

"Our people are very far from civil war and everyone asserted that the first enemy of Iraqis is terrorism and there isn't a Sunni who is against a Shiite or a Shiite who is against a Sunni."

But Sunni politician Nasir al-Ani said Sunday the Sunnis were looking for some tangible steps before ending their boycott of government talks, announced Thursday after a wave of Shiite reprisal attacks on Sunni mosques.

Sunni and Shiite religious leaders also met Saturday, agreeing to prohibit killings and ban attacks on each other's mosques. The clerics issued a statement blaming "the occupiers," meaning the Americans and their coalition partners, for stirring up sectarian unrest.

"We demand that the occupiers leave or set a timetable for the withdrawal," the clerics said.

They included followers of radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose own militia was blamed for many of the attacks on Sunni mosques. Al-Sadr called for a stop to such attacks and appealed for unity among Muslims when he addressed supporters in Basra after returning Sunday from neighboring Iran.

A second straight day of curfew in Baghdad and three surrounding provinces kept the city relatively calm Saturday, raising hopes the worst of the crisis had passed.

"I think the danger of civil war as a result of this attack has diminished, although I do not believe we are completely out of danger yet," U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday night.

Nevertheless, bloodshed continued nationwide, with at least 60 people reported killed by police and hospital officials.

The crisis has distracted attention from the approaching deadline set by the kidnappers of American journalist Jill Carroll, abducted Jan. 7 in Baghdad. Carroll, a freelancer for the Christian Science Monitor, was last seen on a videotape broadcast Feb. 10 by a Kuwaiti television station.

It said the kidnappers threatened to kill her unless the United States met unspecified demands by Sunday. "There are no new developments on her case so far because we are busy with a lot of things right now," Deputy Interior Minister Hussein Kamal said Saturday.

"We know about the deadline and we hope that we can reach her before they manage to kill her."

Faced with one of the gravest threats of the turbulent U.S. presence in Iraq, American officials mounted a furious effort to get the political process back on track while Iraqi authorities defended their handling of the crisis.

Defense Minister Saadoun al-Dulaimi, a Sunni Arab, told reporters the government had one army division and one Interior Ministry armored brigade ready to move in case of a new outbreak of violence around the capital.

"We do not want to burden the public with our security measures, but the more we take, the more we can control acts of violence," al-Dulaimi said.

"If we have to, we are ready to fill the streets with (armored) vehicles."

But the speed with which the reprisal attacks spread in Baghdad, Basra and smaller, religiously mixed cities raised new doubts about the capability of Iraq's security forces to maintain order.