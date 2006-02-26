Persia Gulf FMs to debate regional issues, Arab summit

RIYADH (AFP) - Foreign ministers of the oil-rich Persian Gulf Arab monarchies will meet in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss regional developments and preparations for next month's Arab summit, an official said Sunday.

The chief diplomats from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will also examine cooperation within their Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during the one-day regular meeting, the official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

The annual Arab summit is due to be held in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on March 28-29.

The PGCC foreign ministers will also meet their Yemeni counterpart Abu Bakr al-Kurbi to discuss Yemeni proposals designed to ease Sanaa's economic integration into the Persian Gulf bloc, the official said.

Yemen, an impoverished republic, has repeatedly sought to enter the club of rich oil monarchies that was set up in 1981.

The PGCC is headquartered in the Saudi capital.