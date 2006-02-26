1933 -- Fire destroyed Germany's parliament building, the Reichstag.

1939 -- Britain and France recognized General Francisco Franco's rebel government in Spain after the civil war.

1952 -- The United Nations held its first meetings in its new permanent headquarters in New York.

1973 -- Native Americans began an occupation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, scene of a massacre in 1890.

1974 -- Sweden approved a new constitution that reduced the status of the king to a figurehead.

1975 -- West German Baader-Meinhof guerrillas kidnapped the politician Peter Lorenz. He was freed on March 4.

1990 -- Nelson Mandela arrived in Zambia on his first foreign trip since his release after 27 years in South African jails.

1991 -- Kuwaiti troops entered Kuwait City after Iraqi forces were expelled by a U.S.-led coalition. U.S. President George Bush announced a Persian Gulf War ceasefire for the next day.

1995 -- Italian Mafia boss Salvatore "Toto" Riina and 47 other suspected Mafia members went on trial on charges of complicity in 48 murders in Sicily.

1996 -- The United Nations suspended sanctions against the Bosnian Serbs after the end of the Bosnian war.

1999 -- Nigerians voted in presidential elections to end 15 years of military rule. General Olusegun Obasanjo, a military leader 20 years earlier, won power through the ballot box.

2003 -- Rowan Williams was enthroned as the 104th archbishop of Canterbury, leader of the world's 70 million Anglicans.

2003 -- The UN war crimes court at The Hague sentenced former Bosnian Serb President Biljana Plavsic to 11 years in jail.

2004 -- Shoko Asahara, who led the Aum Shinri Kyo (Supreme Truth Sect), was sentenced to hang for masterminding a sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995 that killed 12.

2005 -- President Hosni Mubarak opened the door to multi-candidate presidential polls in Egypt.