Austrian bronze tinged with irony

PRAGELATO, Italy (Reuters) -- In an ironic twist, Austria won their first cross-country skiing medal on the final day of the Winter Olympics when Mikhail Botwinov took bronze in the men's 50-km freestyle on Sunday.

Russian-born Botwinov was caught up in the 2002 Salt Lake City doping scandal involving Walter Mayer, the Austrian coach whose presence at the Turin Games sparked a fresh controversy that has dogged the Austrian team throughout the Olympics.

In 2002 blood transfusion equipment and a certificate belonging to Botwinov were found in a team hotel room. Mayer was later suspended together with two Austrian athletes Marc Mayer and Achim Walcher.

Botwinov, who won a silver medal in the 30 freestyle event in Salt Lake City, was not banned.

His medal on Sunday came eight days after 10 Austrian cross-country and biathlon racers were tested by anti-doping officials following a raid by Italian police on a house where Mayer, who is barred from the Olympics, was staying as a guest.

On Sunday Botwinov said he did not see his medal as any form of revenge for the Salt Lake City episode.

"Personally I do not have a bad conscience and I do not have to justify anything," he told an at-times chaotic post-race news conference. "I have worked very hard for many years. This good result is not only the result of my personal performance but of the whole team, the servicemen, the assistants and so on."

Botwinov confirmed that he was not one of the athletes tested in the police raid Feb. 18 as he had returned to Austria in between races due to illness.

All the tests conducted were negative. However, Mayer was later sacked as Austria's biathlon and cross-country coach after being involved in a car crash back in Austria.

"On February 5 I raced in Davos and I caught a cold and I really didn't feel well," Botwinov said. "It was only decided a couple of hours before the competition that I would participate in the (Olympic) 30-km (event on Feb. 12). "After the 30-km race I had a fever and a cough. There was a suspicion of pneumonia so I went home and wasn't here at the time of the tests."

He added that he had, however, been dope-tested in the course of the Turin Games. -------------- Mayer friendship

Botwinov was born in Moscow and competed for Russia until 1995.

His cross-country club is Ramsau, where Mayer lives, but he played down suggestions that the controversial coach had helped him much with his training. "Mayer is a very good friend of mine," Botwinov said. "As for training plans and preparation, by now I am such an experienced sportsman I don't really have a need for a trainer or a coach."

Repeated questions about his relationship with Mayer prompted an Austrian cross-country team spokesman to interrupt the news conference to re-state that Mayer's ban only applied to the Olympics and that he had been allowed to train athletes outside the Games.

On Sunday, Botwinov was edged out of second place by Russian Eugeni Dementiev in a race won by Italy's Giorgio di Centa.

He said he hoped his medal would help to diffuse the tense atmosphere among the Austrian athletes following the doping controversy. "You could feel a certain tension among the other athletes and the other staff," he said. "But after today's medal I hope things will calm down."