Gazprom okays purchase of stakes in six regional gas companies

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) -- The board of directors of Gazprom approved Sunday a plan for its subsidiary Mezhregiongaz to buy stakes in six regional gas companies, the Russian energy giant said in a press release. These are joint-stock companies Ivanovoregiongaz, Kirovregiongaz, Udmurtregiongaz, Vladimirregiongaz, Mosregiongaz, and Bashkirgaz.

The acquisition of additional stakes in regional gas companies is aimed to tighten corporate control, the press release said.

Furthermore, the board of directors deemed it expedient to increase Gazprom's stake in Rosshelf, a closed-type joint-stock company.

Board approves purchase of 51% of NEGP stock

The board of directors of Gazprom agreed Sunday to purchase controlling stake of North European Gas Pipeline Company from its affiliated company in Germany, the company's press release said.

Gazprom board of directors agreed to purchase 51% of NEGP Company from its affiliated German company ZGG GmbH.

The joint Russian-German NEGP Company was formed for the construction of a naval stretch of the North European Gas Pipeline project.

Construction under the 4.7-billion euro project, which is managed by Gazprom, began last year. The pipeline, which is to include two parallel legs measuring 750 miles each, will connect the Baltic seashore near the Russian city of Vyborg with the Greifswald region on the German coast.