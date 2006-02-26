Iraqi delegation pays visit to Bandar Imam

TEHRAN — An Iraqi delegation paid a visit on Sunday to Bandar Imam in southwestern Khuzestan Province, in line with implementing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) recently signed between the I. R. of Iran Ports and Shipping Organization and the Iraqi Ministry of Roads.

The Iraqi delegation got familiar with the process of carrying out the activities as well as rendering services in this southwestern port.

Mohammad-Ali Izi, official in charge of marketing and attracting investment in Ports and Shipping Organization of Khuzestan Province accompanied the Iraqi representatives.

He told the Mehr News Agency that the delegation paid visit to the installations and equipment of Bandar Imam with the aim of getting more information on this port and encouraging other Iraqi tradesmen to invest in this region.

“The Iraqi delegation described Bandar Imam as a huge, well-equipped and international port,” he added.

He went on to say, “They also described Bandar Imam as an appropriate port for mooring the ships carrying the commodities in bulks and trade cargos of the Iraqi businessmen due to the permanent readiness of this port’s derricks for accepting the high-weighed ships.

“Referring to the tariffs for stevedoring and keeping the cargos in Bandar Imam, they called for the compatibility of the Iranian harbor’s tariffs with those of the rival ports in the region. This measure will significantly help shifting of the routes of the transited cargos to Iran, they stated.”

Izi noted that the Iraqi delegation also called for sufficient number of trucks for carrying commodities to Iraq, facilitating Iraqi trucks traffic via the borders, as well as the customs affairs.